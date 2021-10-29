Idavoll Network Reaches Market Cap of $19.26 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and $86,337.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.