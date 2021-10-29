Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

