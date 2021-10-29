Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

