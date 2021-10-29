iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at National Bankshares

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$60.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

