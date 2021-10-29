Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.79. Hyliion shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 7,366 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $7,827,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 213,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

