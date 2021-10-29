Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 2754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

