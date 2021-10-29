Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Set at C$33.00 by CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H) has been assigned a C$33.00 price target by analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.49 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$32.14. The stock has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

