Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Set at C$33.00 by CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H) has been assigned a C$33.00 price target by analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.
Shares of H stock opened at C$29.49 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$32.14. The stock has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.57.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
