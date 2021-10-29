HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HUYA were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HUYA by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HUYA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

HUYA stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

