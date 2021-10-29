Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
HUMA opened at $8.68 on Friday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.
About Humacyte
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
