Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.69 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.71. 4,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.