HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

