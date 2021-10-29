HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

