Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $118.84 and last traded at $109.08, with a volume of 1776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

