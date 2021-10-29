Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,940. The company has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.
