Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,940. The company has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $329,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

