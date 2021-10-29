Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

HOPE opened at $14.71 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

