HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 51,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

