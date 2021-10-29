Home REIT (LON:HOME) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 1040667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Marlene Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

About Home REIT (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

