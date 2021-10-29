Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

