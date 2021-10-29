Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 1,112.5% in October

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 1,112.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

HCMLY stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.