Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Shares of HLT opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

