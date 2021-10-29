Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.53.
Shares of HLT opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.