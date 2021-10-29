Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.97

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.97 and last traded at $154.75, with a volume of 3993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.72.
A number of research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $22,475,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
