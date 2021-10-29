Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.97

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.97 and last traded at $154.75, with a volume of 3993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $22,475,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

