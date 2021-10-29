Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 230,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,599,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,902 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

