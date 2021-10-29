Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.10 EPS.

HPE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,947,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,003. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

