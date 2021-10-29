Hess (NYSE:HES) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $103,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

