Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 806,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,555. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

