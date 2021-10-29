Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 155,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

