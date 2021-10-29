Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 159.4% in October

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, an increase of 159.4% from the September 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.