Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 1,428.6% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HENKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

