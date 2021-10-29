Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 10,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.