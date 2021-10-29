Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLTOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.95 million for the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 12.35%.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

