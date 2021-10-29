Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $66.30 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

