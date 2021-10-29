Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

