Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.
Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.
NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).
