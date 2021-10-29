Head-To-Head Survey: Bitfarms (BITF) & The Competition

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bitfarms to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 936 3877 8161 267 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.41% -17.39% -3.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -27.84 Bitfarms Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 59.46

Bitfarms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitfarms rivals beat Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

