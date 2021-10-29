Head-To-Head Review: AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) versus 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

This table compares AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 2.74 -$68.19 million N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.99 $118.65 million $1.84 17.46

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 2 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 158.88%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.78%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.59% 26.47% 11.27%

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The firm also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.