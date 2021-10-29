Head to Head Review: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) versus Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Medpace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 276.90 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Medpace $925.92 million 8.50 $145.38 million $4.00 54.93

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci N/A N/A N/A Medpace 17.07% 21.74% 12.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Absci and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33 Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Medpace has a consensus target price of $190.97, indicating a potential downside of 13.08%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Medpace.

Summary

Medpace beats Absci on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

