Head-To-Head Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30%

79.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.47 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -3.46 AcuityAds $78.30 million 5.08 $2.76 million $0.20 32.80

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vivint Smart Home and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 111.39%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.28%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

