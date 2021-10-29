Head-To-Head Analysis: BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) versus Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 66.95% 10.44% 4.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and Apollo Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.04 $111.86 million $1.69 7.97

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds. The company was founded on November 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

