HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in HBT Financial by 155.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HBT Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.