Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 13,886.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

