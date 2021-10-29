Haverford Trust Co. Takes $817,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $213,472,420. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $298.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $299.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $292.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

