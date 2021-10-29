Haverford Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,589,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

