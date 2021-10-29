Haverford Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,286 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

