Haverford Trust Co. Buys 5,950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.