Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

