Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

