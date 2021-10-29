Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

HAS opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

