Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.
HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.
HAS opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.