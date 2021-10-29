Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

