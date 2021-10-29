Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 161.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

