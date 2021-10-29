Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $78.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $302.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $307.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $499.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $558.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,120. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $566,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRMY stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. 13,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.96 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.