Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Shares of HARL opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.